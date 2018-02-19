Braves' Mauricio Cabrera: Designated for assignment Monday
Cabrera was designated for assignment by the Braves on Monday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
To make room for the newly-acquired Peter Moylan, Atlanta opted to designate Cabrera for assignment. Cabrera had a rough showing at Triple-A Gwinnett in 2017, where he spent the bulk of last season. Over 24 games (26.1 innings) he posted a 7.86 ERA and 1.94 WHIP.
More News
-
Braves' Mauricio Cabrera: Activated, sent to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Mauricio Cabrera: Struggling with control in rehab outings•
-
Braves' Mauricio Cabrera: Rehab appearance scheduled for Tuesday•
-
Braves' Mauricio Cabrera: Rehab assignment set•
-
Braves' Mauricio Cabrera: Cleared for extended spring outing•
-
Braves' Mauricio Cabrera: Scheduled for bullpen session Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position...