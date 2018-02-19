Cabrera was designated for assignment by the Braves on Monday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

To make room for the newly-acquired Peter Moylan, Atlanta opted to designate Cabrera for assignment. Cabrera had a rough showing at Triple-A Gwinnett in 2017, where he spent the bulk of last season. Over 24 games (26.1 innings) he posted a 7.86 ERA and 1.94 WHIP.