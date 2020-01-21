Play

Cabrera signed with the Diamondbacks as a non-roster invitee Tuesday.

Cabrera recorded a strong 2.82 ERA in his 38.1-inning debut back in 2016 but hasn't been seen in the majors since, due to a combination of elbow issues and poor performance. In 48.0 innings for Double-A Birmingham in the White Sox's system last year, he recorded a 4.50 ERA and a very poor 19.1 percent walk rate.

