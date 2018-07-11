Mauricio Cabrera: Released by Atlanta
Cabrera was cut loose by the Braves on Wednesday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Cabrera hadn't appeared in a major-league game since tossing 38.1 innings with the Braves in 2016. Over 31 appearances with High-A Florida this season, he had logged a disastrous 11.03 ERA and 2.71 WHIP over 31 innings of relief. He will look to latch on with another organization, though it's unlikely that we will see Cabrera back on a big-league mound in 2018.
More News
-
Braves' Mauricio Cabrera: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Mauricio Cabrera: Designated for assignment Monday•
-
Braves' Mauricio Cabrera: Activated, sent to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Mauricio Cabrera: Struggling with control in rehab outings•
-
Braves' Mauricio Cabrera: Rehab appearance scheduled for Tuesday•
-
Braves' Mauricio Cabrera: Rehab assignment set•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...