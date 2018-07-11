Cabrera was cut loose by the Braves on Wednesday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Cabrera hadn't appeared in a major-league game since tossing 38.1 innings with the Braves in 2016. Over 31 appearances with High-A Florida this season, he had logged a disastrous 11.03 ERA and 2.71 WHIP over 31 innings of relief. He will look to latch on with another organization, though it's unlikely that we will see Cabrera back on a big-league mound in 2018.