Braves' Mauricio Cabrera: Outrighted to Triple-A
Cabrera was sent to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday after clearing waivers.
Cabrera was removed from the 40-man roster to make room for new signee Peter Moylan. The 24-year-old flamethrower struggled to a 6.49 ERA in 43 innings split between the three highest levels of the minors last year, walking more batters (45) than he struck out (38). His triple-digit fastball could eventually be a major-league weapon, but he'll need to have some idea where it's going in order to win a roster spot.
