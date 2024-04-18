Fried came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Astros, giving up three runs on seven hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out two.

The southpaw also uncorked a wild pitch and tossed only 52 of his 96 pitches for strikes, continuing a somewhat shaky start to the season. Fried has managed only one quality start in his four trips to the mound, and while his 7.71 ERA and 1.96 WHIP will come down, his 12:9 K:BB through 16.1 innings has been far from dominant. He'll try to get on track in his next outing, which lines up for a home start against the Marlins early next week.