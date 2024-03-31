Share Video

Fried recorded only two outs Saturday against the Phillies before being lifted, giving up three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out one. He came away with a no-decision.

The southpaw had a disastrous start to his 2024, throwing 23 of 43 pitches for strikes before getting the hook, but he avoided a loss after Atlanta hung seven runs on Aaron Nola in an eventual 12-4 win. Fried struggled with injuries last year but was effective when he was on the mound, posting a 2.55 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 25.7 percent strikeout rate over 77.2 innings, so while this performance was a little shocking, it did come against a tough opponent. He'll try to shake it off in his next start, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Diamondbacks.

