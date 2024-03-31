Fried recorded only two outs Saturday against the Phillies before being lifted, giving up three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out one. He came away with a no-decision.

The southpaw had a disastrous start to his 2024, throwing 23 of 43 pitches for strikes before getting the hook, but he avoided a loss after Atlanta hung seven runs on Aaron Nola in an eventual 12-4 win. Fried struggled with injuries last year but was effective when he was on the mound, posting a 2.55 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 25.7 percent strikeout rate over 77.2 innings, so while this performance was a little shocking, it did come against a tough opponent. He'll try to shake it off in his next start, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Diamondbacks.