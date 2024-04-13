Fried (1-0) picked up the win in Friday's 8-1 rout of the Marlins, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over 6.1 innings while striking out four.

The southpaw rebounded nicely from a rough couple of outings to begin the season, taking a shutout into the seventh inning and tossing 49 of 84 pitches for strikes. Fried's overall numbers remain alarming, but he's more than capable of bringing down his 8.74 ERA and 1.85 WHIP quickly. He lines up for a tough test in his next start, which is scheduled for next week on the road in Houston.