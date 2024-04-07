Fried was charged with eight runs (seven earned) on 10 hits and one walk in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Saturday. He struck out five.

Fried didn't make it out of the first inning in his first start of the season against the Phillies and he barely made it out of the first frame in this one, getting bludgeoned for six runs on seven hits and a walk. He deserves some credit for mostly settling in after that, and Atlanta's offense eventually got him off the hook by scoring nine runs over their final five innings. Fried will surely right the ship and be fine, but it's undoubtedly been a frustrating start to the season for him and for his fantasy managers.