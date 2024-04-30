Fried pitched six scoreless and hitless innings against Seattle on Monday, walking two batters and striking out seven in a no-decision.

Fried was dominant in the outing, racking up 15 swinging strikes and allowing just two baserunners, both of whom reached via walk. However, he didn't get a chance to try to extend his no-hit bid beyond the sixth frame because he needed 100 pitches just to get that deep. Still, he was in line for the victory until A.J. Minter gave up a walk-off homer to Mitch Garver in the ninth frame. Fried began the campaign with two poor starts but has turned things around since, tossing three quality starts among his past four outings. He hasn't given up any runs across 15 frames over his past two starts.