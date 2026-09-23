Fried (5-5) took the loss in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Rays, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out four.

The veteran lefty kept things close until the seventh inning, when Tampa Bay tagged Fried for three runs and chased him from the mound after 97 pitches (64 strikes). With the 6-1 loss, the Rays clinched the AL East crown, but the Yankees are still locked into a wild-card spot. Tuesday's outing was the first time Fried had allowed more than one run since July 27, and he wraps up his regular season with a 2.80 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 104:33 K:BB in 112.2 innings. His next start should come in the first round of the playoffs, which will begin for New York next Tuesday, Sept. 29.