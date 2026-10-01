Fried (1-0) earned the win in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Red Sox on Wednesday. He struck out six and allowed one run on three hits and one walk over six innings.

The veteran left-hander was working on a shutout until Willson Contreras launched a two-out, solo homer during the top of the sixth inning, which spelled an end to his day after the Yankees erupted for six runs in the bottom of the frame. It's the second straight season Fried shut down Boston in the wild-card round, as he fired 6.1 scoreless frames in Game 1 of that series last year. He missed time this year due to elbow issues but still made 20 regular-season starts and had a 2.80 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 104:33 K:BB across 112.2 innings.