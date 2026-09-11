Fried allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out seven batters over 3.1 innings in a no-decision against Colorado on Thursday.

Fried was effective but not efficient at recording outs, as the Rockies managed only four baserunners against him (on one hit, two walks and an error). The left-hander racked up a strong 12 whiffs and seven punchouts, but that helped drive up his pitch count -- Fried needed 80 pitches to retire 10 batters. The veteran hurler spent time on the IL due to an elbow injury in August and hasn't yet worked back up to a full workload, as he's thrown 63, 72 and 80 pitches, respectively, in his first three starts back. That's throttling his ability to go deep into games for now, but Fried may have a longer leash his next time out, which is slated to be a road game in Minnesota.