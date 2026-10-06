Manager Aaron Boone confirmed that Fried will start Wednesday's Game 3 of the ALDS against the Rays, Chelsea Janes of SNY.tv reports.

It will be one week since Fried last pitched when he toes the rubber in Game 3 on Wednesday, so he should be fully rested in a must-win matchup for the Yankees. The southpaw looked sharp in his first outing of the postseason in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series against Boston, earning the victory after allowing one run on three hits and one walk while fanning six over six frames.