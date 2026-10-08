Fried was charged with the loss in Game 3 of the ALDS on Wednesday, allowing four runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and no walks over 5.2 innings.

The left-hander surrendered a pair of homers, including a two-run shot by Victor Mesa to break a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning. It's an unfortunate end to the campaign for Fried, who was limited to 20 regular-season starts due to elbow issues. He was still plenty effective when available with a 2.80 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 104:33 K:BB across 112.2 innings.