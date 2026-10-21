Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Fried had his left elbow re-imaged and his UCL is in a good spot heading into the offseason, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Fried made two trips to the injured list this season due to a bone bruise in his pitching elbow. However, he ended the campaign healthy, and there are no concerns about the pitcher's ligament entering the winter. Fried was limited to 20 regular-season starts in 2026 but was highly effective when on the mound, logging a 2.80 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 104:33 K:BB over 112.2 innings. The 2027 season will be the third year of Fried's eight-year, $218 million contract.