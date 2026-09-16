Fried (5-4) earned the win Tuesday against the Twins after allowing one run on six hits while striking out six over seven innings.

Fried delivered his longest outing since April 22, though he needed only 88 pitches (58 strikes) to complete seven frames. Minnesota's lone run came on Emmanuel Rodriguez's RBI single in the second, and Fried immediately ended that threat by picking Rodriguez off first. He didn't issue a walk for the first time since April 11 and retired 15 of the final 18 hitters he faced. The victory was Fried's first since April 27, and he lowered his ERA to an impressive 2.63 after one of his most dominant outings of the year. Fried is scheduled to make his next start at home against the Rays next week.