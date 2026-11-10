Yankees general manager Brian Cashman revealed Tuesday that Fried underwent surgery recently to have a bone spur removed from his left elbow, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Fried had two stints on the injured list this season due to a bone bruise in his pitching elbow, but it's unclear whether the surgery is related to that injury. Either way, Fried is expected to begin a throwing program in December and be ready for the start of spring training. Fried posted a 2.80 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 104:33 K:BB over 112.2 regular-season innings for the Yankees in 2026.