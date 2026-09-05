Fried allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out four over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Friday.

Fried got up to 72 pitches (51 strikes), and his efficiency in this contest nearly earned him a quality start. He was initially expected to work in tandem with Will Warren, who threw 2.1 scoreless and hitless innings in relief. Fried's workload is nearly high enough to trust him to regularly contend for wins over the rest of the season. He's at a 2.73 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 87:29 K:BB through 95.2 innings this year. The star southpaw is projected to make his next start at home in a favorable matchup versus the Rockies.