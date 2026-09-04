Yankees manager Aaron Boone said earlier this week that Fried is expected to be piggybacked by Will Warren during Friday's game in San Diego, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Assuming Boone's plan hasn't changed since he first mentioned the piggyback plan Tuesday, Fried is expected to be operating with a more restricted workload Friday that could make it difficult for him to hit the five innings he would need to reach in order to qualify for a win. After missing time with a left elbow bone bruise, Fried returned from the 15-day injured list last Saturday and started the second game of a doubleheader versus the Red Sox, giving up one run while striking out four batters over 3.2 innings and 63 pitches.