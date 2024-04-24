Fried (2-0) threw a complete-game shutout Tuesday in Atlanta's 5-0 win over Miami, striking out six while allowing three hits and no walks.

Fried's performance Tuesday marked the fourth time he's thrown a complete-game shutout in his career and was the third time he's done so in less than 100 pitches, needing just 92 pitches to get 27 outs. Despite his incredible showing, the 30-year-old southpaw still owns a 4.97 ERA through his first five starts, but he'll have plenty of momentum on his side heading into his next outing -- tentatively scheduled for Monday in Seattle.