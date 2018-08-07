Braves' Max Fried: Exits with groin strain
Fried exited Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals with a left groin strain.
Fried sustained the injury after being hit by a comebacker in the bottom of the second inning, and while he was able to finish out the frame, he was pinch hit for in the next inning. It's unclear how long the injury will keep him sidelined at this point.
