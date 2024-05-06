Fried (2-1) took the loss Sunday against the Dodgers, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out seven over seven innings.

Fried quickly surrendered a two-run homer to Shohei Ohtani in the opening frame. He was able to settle in thereafter, blanking the Dodgers over the next four innings before Teoscar Hernandez got a hold of one in the sixth to make it a 4-0 ballgame. Sunday was Fried's first outing this year giving up multiple home runs, but he's also gone at least six innings in three straight while striking out at least six in all three appearances. The 30-year-old owns a 4.23 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 32:14 K:BB in 38.1 innings thus far and lines up to face the Mets in his next start.