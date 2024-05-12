Fried (3-1) earned the win over the Mets on Saturday, allowing three walks while striking out five batters over seven scoreless and hitless innings.

Fried threw 109 pitches during his seven frames, so manager Brian Snitker didn't allow him to push any further for an individual no-hitter. Atlanta's bullpen carried the no-no into the ninth inning before J.D. Martinez ended the combined bid with a two-out solo homer off Raisel Iglesias. Though he didn't etch his name in the record books, Fried bounced back very nicely after giving up four runs over seven frames and picking up his first loss in his previous outing. He's now notched four quality starts on the campaign.