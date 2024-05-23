Fried (4-2) earned the win over the Cubs on Thursday, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits in a complete game. He struck out nine.

Fried dominated the Cubs' lineup in his second complete game of the season, retiring the first 15 batters he faced before surrendering a leadoff double to Ian Happ to open the bottom of the sixth. The lefty produced 18 whiffs in the contest and finished with a season-high nine strikeouts, while also not issuing any walks for first time in his last five starts. He's now gone at least seven innings in three of his last four outings, posting a 23:9 K:BB over that stretch.