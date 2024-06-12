Fried (6-3) took the loss Tuesday against Baltimore, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out three.

Three of the runs charged to Fried came on a Jorge Mateo homer in the second inning. It was a tough night for the 30-year-old left-hander -- Fried had won three consecutive starts prior to Tuesday, allowing just three earned runs over 24 innings while striking out 28 in that span. Overall, his ERA sits at 3.20 on the year with a 1.06 WHIP and 70:24 K:BB across 13 starts (78.2 innings). Fried will look to bounce back in his next outing, currently scheduled for early next week at home against the Tigers.