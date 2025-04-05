Fried (1-0) earned the win Friday over the Pirates, allowing one run on six hits and a walk while striking out six over 5.2 innings.

The blemish on his line was a Bryan Reynolds solo home run in the third inning. Fried came away with a win after just missing the victory by one out in his season debut last Saturday versus the Brewers. The southpaw instead came up one out short of a quality start Friday. He's giving up a few too many baserunners early in the season, allowing 13 hits and three walks while striking out 10 over his first 10.1 innings. Fried is projected for a road start in Detroit next week.