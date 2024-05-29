Fried (5-2) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up seven hits and a walk over eight scoreless innings in a 2-0 victory over the Nationals. He struck out six.

The southpaw was locked in a surprising pitchers' duel with Jake Irvin through six innings, but Fried outlasted his opposite number and Atlanta got to Washington's bullpen in the seventh. Fried has produced five quality starts in his last seven trips to the mound, allowing zero runs in four of them, and he sports a stellar 1.43 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 42:12 K:BB through 50.1 innings over that stretch. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come at home this weekend against the A's.