Fried (3-2) took the loss Friday against the Padres, yielding three runs on nine hits and three walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out two.

Fried turned in his worst outing Friday since allowing seven runs on 10 hits against Arizona on April 6. The Atlanta lefty generated a measly four whiffs over his 88 pitches as the Padres lineup had his number all night. Fried looks to bounce back in his next start, slated to be against the Cubs in Chicago.