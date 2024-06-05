Fried (6-2) picked up the win Tuesday against Boston, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk across seven innings. He struck out 13.

Fried fanned a career-high 13 batters Tuesday, surpassing 10 Ks for the first time since 2019. The southpaw yielded his first long ball in five starts, as lefty-hitting Dominic Smith launched a solo homer in the third inning. Fried has logged a quality start in six of his last eight appearances, a stretch in which he owns a 1.57 ERA and a 55:13 K:BB over 57.1 innings. He's scheduled to face the Nationals in Washington on Sunday.