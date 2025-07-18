Fried (finger) isn't listed as one of the Yankee's scheduled starting pitchers in Atlanta this weekend, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Reliever Ian Hamilton is starting Friday for the Yankees, with Will Warren and Marcus Stroman set to take the ball Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Fried exited his final start before the All-Star break last Saturday due to a blister on his left index finger, and it appears the organization wants to give him some extra rest before making his first start of the second half. It's unclear when exactly the left-hander will next take the mound, but he lines up to pitch in Toronto early next week, assuming the blister doesn't cause further issues.