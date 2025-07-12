Fried was removed from Saturday's game against the Cubs due to a blister on his left index finger.

Fried threw 73 pitches in a rare disaster of a start between him constantly looking at his thumb and getting some unfortunate bounces off weak contact and then an error in what will be his shortest start of an All-Star season. He gave up four runs (three earned) and struck out a modest two hitters while throwing just 39 strikes. The one bit of positive news here is that Fried and the Yankees have the All-Star break working in their favor ahead of Fried's next scheduled start.