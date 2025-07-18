Fried (blister) is "hopeful" that he'll be able to start in Toronto next week, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Fried has been playing catch since the blister first popped up in Saturday's start against the Cubs, and the team has not made an injured list move, but he has not done more than play catch. The lefty's status will likely be updated in a day or two if he is able to throw a side session, but as thing stand, he should be considered questionable to make a start next week. Given that Carlos Rodon and Cam Schlittler could start the games Monday and Tuesday on plenty of rest, it would seem most likely for Fried to return in the final game of the series in Toronto on Wednesday.