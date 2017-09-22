Fried could start Monday against the Phillies if Mike Foltynewicz (finger) is unable to pitch, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

It's not looking good for Foltynewicz, who is dealing with a lacerated finger, so Fried may reenter the rotation for a spot start after all. Fellow rookie Lucas Sims picked up the spot start over Fried on Wednesday, but with a doubleheader set for Monday, Sims and Fried would likely both start for the Braves if Foltynewicz can't go. The 23-year-old owns a 4.41 and 13:10 K:BB across 16.1 innings with the big club this season. He started a pair of games earlier in the month before being shifted back to the bullpen.