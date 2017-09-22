Braves' Max Fried: May start Monday
Fried could start Monday against the Phillies if Mike Foltynewicz (finger) is unable to pitch, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
It's not looking good for Foltynewicz, who is dealing with a lacerated finger, so Fried may reenter the rotation for a spot start after all. Fellow rookie Lucas Sims picked up the spot start over Fried on Wednesday, but with a doubleheader set for Monday, Sims and Fried would likely both start for the Braves if Foltynewicz can't go. The 23-year-old owns a 4.41 and 13:10 K:BB across 16.1 innings with the big club this season. He started a pair of games earlier in the month before being shifted back to the bullpen.
More News
-
Braves' Max Fried: Could start Wednesday against Washington•
-
Braves' Max Fried: Will be dropped from rotation this week•
-
Braves' Max Fried: Struggles in Saturday no-decision•
-
Braves' Max Fried: To stick in six-man rotation•
-
Braves' Max Fried: Wins first start•
-
Braves' Max Fried: Heads back to Atlanta•
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...