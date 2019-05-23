Braves' Max Fried: Notches seventh win
Fried (7-2) earned the win Wednesday against the Giants after allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five through six innings of work.
The 25-year-old ran on all cylinders at Oracle Park, tacking on an RBI in the second inning to give the Braves the first lead of the game. Pitching wise, Fried held the Giants at bay, working through a leadoff walk to Tyler Austin and an RBI single to Buster Posey in the fourth before serving up the final damage of the night with a solo shot to Austin in the sixth. The lefty will carry a 2.88 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 52:12 K:BB into a divisional matchup against the Nationals on Tuesday.
