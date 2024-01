Atlanta and Fried avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $15 million contract Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The was Fried's final year of arbitration eligibility, as he's currently slated for free agency next offseason. He was limited to 14 starts in 2023 because of injury but was terrific when healthy, holding a 2.55 ERA and 80:18 K:BB over 77.2 innings of work. Fried will enter spring training with no restrictions.