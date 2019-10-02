Fried lines up to start Game 4 of the NLDS on Monday against the Cardinals, but the Braves may change their plans, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Fried is seen as the Braves' fourth starter, but the team is open to using its pitching staff creatively if necessary. Fried could be called upon in relief in one of the first three games, prompting Atlanta to go with a bullpen game or use Dallas Keuchel on short rest in Game 4.