Braves' Mike Soroka: Cleared for Friday's start
Soroka (forearm) is listed as the Braves' probable pitcher for Friday's game against the Mets.
With no word surfacing that the Braves are contemplating other options for the series opener, Soroka apparently came out of Wednesday's pre-start bullpen session no worse for the wear. Soroka, who exited his previous outing June 23 against the Nationals early after being struck on the right forearm while batting, was fortunate to escape the contest with a bruise and isn't expected to face any restrictions with his pitch count in his return to action.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Giancarlo Stanton is on the IL again, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, according to...