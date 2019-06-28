Soroka (forearm) is listed as the Braves' probable pitcher for Friday's game against the Mets.

With no word surfacing that the Braves are contemplating other options for the series opener, Soroka apparently came out of Wednesday's pre-start bullpen session no worse for the wear. Soroka, who exited his previous outing June 23 against the Nationals early after being struck on the right forearm while batting, was fortunate to escape the contest with a bruise and isn't expected to face any restrictions with his pitch count in his return to action.