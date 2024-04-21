Soroka (0-3) took the loss Saturday in Philadelphia, permitting five runs on six hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out two batters.

Soroka needed a season-high 100 pitches to cover 4.2 shaky innings. The right-hander had a solid start in Kansas City earlier this month, but his other four have all been dreadful. With 15 walks over 24 innings, Soroka's lack of control has been particularly alarming, as he doesn't have the swing-and-miss ability (12 strikeouts) to make up for it. Given how little he's pitched at the major-league level over the last few years, it would be understandable if it takes the former top prospect a while to get his feet under him. That said, this current version of Soroka simply can't be trusted in fantasy leagues.