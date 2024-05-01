Soroka allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three batters across 4.1 innings during Tuesday's 6-5 loss to Minnesota. He did not factor into the decision.

Soroka pitched extremely well to begin the game, not allowing a runner to reach base until the fourth inning. However, things fell apart in the fifth when Willi Castro lined an RBI triple to left field followed by an RBI double from Kyle Farmer, at which point Soroka was relieved with the game tied at 2-2. The 26-year-old right-hander still sports a gaudy 6.48 ERA and 1.62 WHIP through seven starts, though he's allowed four earned runs across 9.1 frames over his last two outings. Still, he remains a poor fantasy option heading into his next start -- tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the Cardinals.