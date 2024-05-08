Soroka (0-4) took the loss Tuesday against the Rays, giving up four runs (three earned) on three hits and four walks over five innings as the White Sox fell 5-1. He struck out four.

The right-hander struggled to find the plate, throwing 59 of 102 pitches for strikes, and he didn't get much help from his defense or his offense. Soroka is still only 26 years old, but after missing most of three seasons due to multiple Achilles tears and other injuries, he simply may never regain the promise he showed in 2019. He'll carry a 6.34 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 20:23 K:BB through 38.1 innings into his next start, which lines up to come this weekend at home against the Guardians.