Soroka allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out six over five innings in a no-decision versus the Marlins on Tuesday.

Soroka stretched out to 80 pitches (53 strikes) in his second appearance back from a shoulder injury, up from 58 pitches in his relief outing last week. The right-hander has allowed four runs over nine innings since his return. He's now at a 3.45 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 101:26 K:BB across 104.1 innings over 20 games (19 starts) this season. Soroka has won the battle for a rotation spot down the stretch since Zac Gallen was demoted to the bullpen Sunday. Soroka's next outing is projected to be in Colorado.