Soroka did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against the Padres. He struck out four.

Soroka worked two scoreless innings before surrendering runs in each of the next three frames, including a solo homer to Gavin Sheets in the fourth. In four outings since returning from right shoulder inflammation, the right-handed hurler posted a 3.48 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 23:5 K:BB across 20.2 innings. With the Diamondbacks falling short of a playoff berth, Soroka will end the 2026 campaign with a 9-5 record, 3.41 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 114:29 K:BB over 116 innings (22 appearances).