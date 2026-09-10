Soroka (8-5) allowed three runs on three hits and a walk while striking out four over four innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Royals.

Soroka threw 34 of 58 pitches for strikes, but he was tagged for a three-run home run by Bobby Witt in the fifth inning, which was the difference in the game. Soroka was more efficient than Zac Gallen, who started the game and threw 68 pitches (42 strikes). Soroka has a 3.53 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 95:25 K:BB across 99.1 innings this season. Arizona's pitching plans are not yet clear for next week, but considering Soroka's pitch count, it's possible he gets piggybacked again if the team opts not to expand its rotation to six starters.