Soroka (9-5) earned the win after allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk while striking out nine over seven innings in Tuesday's 7-2 victory over the Rockies.

The Diamondbacks needed a strong outing from Soroka to keep their playoff chances alive, and the veteran delivering by fanning nine -- his highest mark since April 10, when he struck out 10. He's now allowed just one earned run in his last two starts, posting a 15:2 K:BB across 12 innings in that span. He's expected to make his final start of the season Sunday against the Padres.