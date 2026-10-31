Soroka declined his end of a $10 million mutual option for the 2027 season Friday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Soroka enjoyed a career-reviving season during his time in Arizona, posting a 3.41 ERA and 1.09 WHIP alongside a 114:29 K:BB over 116 innings. The 29-year-old's strong performance significantly increased his chances of securing a multi-year deal in free agency this winter, so he'll accept a $1 million buyout from the D-backs and begin fielding offers from interested clubs in need of rotation help.