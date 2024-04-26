Soroka did not factor into the decision against the Twins on Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one over five innings.

Soroka walked Alex Kirilloff on four straight pitches to open the bottom of the first and appeared to be headed for another rough outing, but the right-hander was able to work his way through the inning despite also allowing a two-out single. Soroka actually shut out the Twins over the first five innings before giving up back-to-back home runs to lead off the sixth, though he also managed just one strikeout on the afternoon. It marked the first time in his last four starts that he was able to make it through five innings, though he now sports a dismal 13:14 K:BB on the season.