Soroka (0-2) took the loss Sunday against the Reds, allowing five runs on five hits and six walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

Four of Soroka's five runs allowed came in an interesting third inning that saw him allow two runs on a home run by Christian Encarnacion-Strand to open the scoring, followed by two more runs scoring later in the inning on an infield single by Jeimer Candelario. The six walks allowed were a career high for Soroka who now sports a 6.98 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and has 10 strikeouts against 12 walks over 19.1 innings. His next scheduled turn in the rotation is tentatively set for next weekend in a tough matchup against the Phillies in the City of Brotherly Love.