Soroka didn't factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out four.

Soroka was staked to a 5-0 lead before taking the mound in the first, but he couldn't make it stand -- the right-hander gave up a two-run homer to Josh Naylor in the bottom half of the frame before the Guardians tacked on two more runs between the third and fourth innings, forcing Soroka out of the game before he could qualify for a decision. It's been a rocky start to the year for Soroka -- he's 0-1 with a 6.14 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 6:6 K:BB across his first three starts (14.2 innings). He's currently in line to face the Reds at home Sunday in his next outing.