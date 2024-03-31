Soroka didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Tigers, giving up four runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings. He failed to strike out a batter.

The right-hander threw 77 pitches (44 strikes) before exiting the mound with a 6-4 lead, but Soroka was far from dominant and generated only three swinging strikes. The White Sox eventually lost the game 7-6 in 10 innings. The fact that Soroka was able to give Chicago a solid turn through the rotation is something of a minor miracle in itself, considering the litany of injuries that derailed his career following his breakout 2019 season with Atlanta, and even in that campaign he posted only a 20.3 percent strikeout rate to support his 2.68 ERA and 1.11 WHIP. Soroka has a long way to go to prove he can regain that form, however.