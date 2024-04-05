Soroka (0-1) took the loss Thursday against the Royals, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out two over six innings.

It was an encouraging effort from Soroka after the right-hander allowed four runs over five innings in his first outing this season. Soroka struggled to a 6.40 ERA in seven starts last year with Atlanta after missing the previous two campaigns with a myriad of injuries. While Soroka should be locked into a starting role in Chicago, he's unlikely to offer much in terms of fantasy production. Soroka's currently lined up for a road matchup with the Guardians early next week.